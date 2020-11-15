Joyce Marilyn Maxwell passed away at home surrounded in love by her family. Joyce was born to William A. and Florence Young in Waterloo, Iowa. Joyce spent her growing years in Waterloo, where she loved school and sports.
She was an excellent student and was the valedictorian of her class at East High in 1943. Reed College in Portland, Ore., offered Joyce a scholarship. However, World War II was in full swing, and Joyce chose to graduate early and take a government job in support of the war effort. At age 17, she traveled to Washington, D. C., working for the FBI in the criminal records department for two and a half years.
In April 1945, Joyce was returning to Washington D. C. by train when a young army soldier set his suitcase down in the aisle by her. So began a lifetime love story between Joyce and Len Maxwell. They were married in Olathe, Kan., on January 3, 1946. They lived in Len's hometown of Center, Colo., for the first year of their marriage. In February 1947, they moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., where they purchased a home and five acres on the Merrill Highway. This would be home to Joyce for the next 73 years.
Joyce and Len enjoyed a full life on their home place. They were wonderful parents to their son John and daughter Marian. Through the years, many animals were fortunate to be Maxwell pets. They took in a stray husky, Yukon, who was a special companion.
Joyce and Len grew bumper crop gardens and enjoyed the annual haying of the small alfalfa crop. They both were eager to help a friend or neighbor and modeled generosity and the strongest of work ethics.
Joyce was a fantastic cook and filled the table with good things to eat. A beautiful assortment of dishes at every meal included jello, pickles, olives, salads, meat, potatoes, bread, and at least two desserts. If you came to her house, Joyce made sure that you left with a bag of yummy goodies she made. Her homemade pickles were a family favorite.
Joyce made friends easily and was a great listener. She was always interested in the lives of others, remembering their birthdays and anniversaries, and often sending a note just to let people know she loved them and was thinking of them. Through the years, Joyce made good friends through a variety of connections, including the First Methodist Church, Mt. Laki Presbyterian Church, Body Recall exercise class at the Klamath Senior Center, and the Lucky Rollers bowling league. Her love of sports continued throughout her life, particularly enjoying watching basketball. She was a loyal Portland Trail Blazer fan.
Her family and friends found so many things to appreciate about Joyce. Her exceptional spelling and grammar ability were evident in her extensive correspondence. Joyce embraced technology to do email and texting. She solved crosswords (in pen!) until her last days. She crocheted afghans for everyone in the family. Joyce was an excellent seamstress, making beautiful clothes and altering clothes for friends and family.
She took tremendous pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and loved them all unconditionally. Those who married into the family were embraced as though they'd always been part of the family. The value she placed on education, learning a musical instrument, and playing sports live on in her legacy.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Len Maxwell, mother, Florence Robinson, father, William A. Young, and brother, Richard A. Young. Joyce is survived by her son, John Maxwell (Linda); daughter, Marian Young (Tom); grand-daughter, Caroline Belkoura (Zouhair); grandson, Dan Young (Megan); great-grandsons Max, Luke and Sam Young; great-granddaughters Sophia and Annika Belkoura; nieces, Adana Young (Robert Gardner), Thelma Mauk (Warren), Pamala Reeder (Ken), Jolene Robinson, Kay Berry (Ray), and Jodi Maxwell; nephews Dick Maxwell (Martine) and Jeff Gardner.
A private graveside service is planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation to a charity of your choice
. Through all her days, Joyce was a model of courage and selflessness to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and remembered with great love.