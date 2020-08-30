1/1
Joye Mae Ritchie (November 25, 1928 - January 18, 2019)

Edwin Franklin Ritchie (October 17, 1928 - August 12, 2020)

Joye Mae Rich was born November 25, 1928 in Newton County, Ark. to Harvey B. Rich and Della J. (Smith) Rich. Her family moved to Stilwell, Okla., where her family purchased a farm.

Edwin Franklin Ritchie was born October 17, 1928 in Piney, Okla. to Lee Ritchie and Eudora Ann (Adair) Ritchie. Lee died in 1934, and Ed and his family lived with his grandfather, Frank Adair, who served as an Oklahoma legislator and sheriff of Adair County.

Ed and Joye graduated from Stilwell High School. In the late 1940s, Ed began traveling west to Oregon and California to work. Ed returned to Oklahoma to marry Joye in 1950 and they moved permanently to Klamath Falls the same year. Ed and Joye's family grew to include four children: Susanne Wicks (Ron), Michael Ritchie (Sally), Deborah Fairchild (Gary), and Barbara McKibben (Scott). Ed spent most of his working life as a logger and truck driver and became owner-operator of his own log truck. Joye kept the accounts for their family business. Joye served in leadership roles in the PTA and both Joye and Ed were active in the county Democratic Party.

Ed and Joye enjoyed visiting relatives in Oklahoma, Ford vehicles, country music, and long drives along the back roads of the Klamath Basin. Ed and Joye are survived by Ed's sister, Dolores Milton; Joye's brother, Oren Rich; their children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family thanks Rosie and Fred Padilla of Rosie's Adult Care for their care of both Joye and Ed. Remembrances to Klamath Falls Meals on Wheels.

Published in Herald And News on Aug. 30, 2020.
