Judith Elaine Barney was born on a fall day in November of 1939, and passed away just before daybreak on the morning of June 24, 2020.



She was predeceased by her parents; Harold and Ruby Wright, husband; Charles Barney, brother; Joseph Wright, children; Jamie, Thayree and Charley Barney and grandchildren; Edward and Oleta Gould. Surviving family include her brother; Harold "Plummie" Wright, married to Maryann Wright, sister; June Spears, married to Don Spears, children; Velda Schaeffer, Cheryl, Joseph, Finlay and Jennifer Barney, grandchildren; Vernon, Nicole and Keene Schaeffer, Kenneth, Craig, Chuck, and Ardaina Foster, Michael and Darrell Shell, Amber and Jessica Gould, Ruby Salyers-Livingston, Christopher and Malcolm Christensen, and her fifteen great grandchildren.



Judith worked as a seamstress making raincoats for the police force, among other professions she no doubt excelled in. She kept a lovely home where she and her husband Charles Barney, a member of the U.S. Navy, raised their children. They were happily married for 50 years before his passing.



Among her many talents, she was a very skilled cook. Nothing exemplifies this more than a story from long ago when Judy gathered leftovers from the week to make food for her dogs. The meal was consumed by a few unwitting relatives, who praised it to high heavens. Not one to be easily flattered, she was more worried about what her dogs would eat.



Judy was very loved throughout her life, and that affection was returned in the meals she cooked, in the plants she grew-she could get anything to grow-and in every word she had to offer. She passed down many things within the family; talent, strong work ethic, and stellar taste in music. There are so many songs one could hear that would bring her to mind.



She will be thought of often and remembered always. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 12-4 p.m. at 1229 E Main St., Klamath Falls, Ore., and a graveside service will be held the following day, 11 a.m. at Chief Schonchin Cemetery. We ask that all attendees remain sober for the duration of both services.



