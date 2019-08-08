|
Judith Nell (Logsden) McKune passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Judie was born May 19, 1940, to Socks and Edna Logsden. She was the fourth of 10 children and was raised in Klamath Falls, Ore., graduating from Klamath Union High School in 1958.
Judie married Ralph Leroy McKune in 1960, and together they raised four children: Carmen, Stephanie, Eric and Maureen. They had many happy times as a family. Judie worked in banking for many years.
Judie had a lifelong passion for quilting. She made many quilts by hand over the years, giving many away to family and friends. She was especially proud of the quilts she donated to the Toys for Tots program and KLEOS Children's Community. She was active for many years with the local quilting group Pelican Piecemakers, where she made many friends who shared her love of quilting. They made a raffle quilt every year that benefited the Klamath County Museum, and she frequently entered quilts in the Klamath County and Tulelake fairs. She also ran a machine quilting business for several years.
Judie is survived by her husband Ralph; children, Carmen and Orlando Velasquez, Stephanie Steffey, Eric and Laila McKune and Maureen and Jimmy Hofstetter; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and sisters, Luanne Fulgham, Bonita Neathammer and Rhonda Watson.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd. A lunch reception will follow.
