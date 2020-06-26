Judy Marie Ramirez from Tulelake, Calif. died Saturday June 20, 2020 . She was born in Eugene, Ore. on August 20, 1951. She is preceded in death by both her parents and one sister. She is survived by her husband Gonzalo, daughters Jennifer, Gloria, and Sarah. She leaves five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one step great-granddaughter. She is also survived by three sisters and one brother.
Services will be at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel Monday, June 29, with viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and service at 1 p.m., followed by graveside services at Klamath Memorial Park Cemetery and reception at the Walt Wilson Civic Center 365 W. Front St., Merrill, Ore. Additional obituary information can be viewed at www.ohairwards.com.
Published in Herald And News on Jun. 26, 2020.