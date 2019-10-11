Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Henley Middle School gymnasium
Judy Smith-Clifton


1946 - 2019
Judy Smith-Clifton Obituary
A celebration of Judy Smith-Clifton's remarkable life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Henley Middle School gymnasium at 11 AM with a light reception to follow (7925 Highway 39, Klamath Falls, OR 97603). Judy, an incredible mother-teacher-individual, died on July 22, 2019, after battling end-stage renal disease for the past six years and, ultimately, suffering the repercussions of a subdural hematoma in the final seven weeks of her life. Judy's family and friends sincerely hope those of you whose lives were touched by her spirit are able to join us in honoring a life well-lived and loved.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 11, 2019
