1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Julia "Judy" Decker, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Klamath Falls, Ore. Born in San Francisco in 1928, she lived her early life in the San Francisco Bay Area. She attended Radcliffe College and obtained her bachelor's degree from Stanford University in 1949. She and husband William Decker moved to Klamath Falls in 1954, where she lived out the rest of her life.



She was an entrepreneur and business woman, building a small shopping center on Summers Lane, including the building that now houses the South Suburban Branch of the Klamath County Library.



A world traveler, a train enthusiast, and a lover of dogs, she was thankful for a full and interesting life. According to her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Memorial gifts should be given to any animal welfare group. Published in Herald And News on May 5, 2019