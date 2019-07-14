Julia Rodriguez, 93, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Friday, July 5, 2019.



She was born on March 10, 1926, in Susanville, Calif., to Louie and Adella Barba. She grew up with her five siblings and attended school in Susanville.



Julia and Bennie married on May 24, 1947, in Susanville and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. The Rodriguez family moved from Susanville to Klamath Falls in 1953 and raised their eight children. Education and the Catholic faith were of much importance to them. Their children all completed 12 years at Sacred Heart Academy. Education was so important to her that she decided to get her GED in 1978.



Julia was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 56 years and held a position as monitor and trustee. She was also an active member of the church council. Julia volunteered as a translator for many years to families in the Hispanic community when they needed medical care. These encounters grew into lifelong friendships.



Our mother loved to celebrate all special occasions. She enjoyed cooking Mexican food, sewing, dancing and listening to Big Band and "cowboy" music. She was well known for giving everyone a nickname.



She dedicated a large part of her life to providing safe and loving childcare to hundreds of children and would call them her little friends. She was a Godmother as well to many children and adults.



She was preceded in death by husband Bennie, infant Charles, grandson Dominic, brother Edward Barba and sister Katherine Souders. She leaves behind children Genevieve (Steve) Underhill, Filomeno (Patty), Jess (Judy), Benjamin Jr. (Laneese), Jeff, Arnold (Valenda), Bonnie, Raquel and Benji. Grandchildren Filomeno Jr., Giannina, Alicia, Jesse, Parker, Talisa, Gabriel, Joey, Paul, Jeff, Jacobi, Netoya and Charlie. Great-grandchildren Michael, Aiden, Bailey, Oliver and Logan. Brothers Joe and Tom Barba, sister Teresa Phillips and numerous nieces and nephews.



Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. both in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow in Sacred Heart Parish Hall after Mass. Concluding services will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.



Thank you to High Desert Hospice nurses and staff for the compassion and kindness given to our mother. Published in Herald And News on July 14, 2019