Lifelong Klamath Falls resident Karen Sartin, 79, passed away at her home on Nov. 26, 2020. She was born Feb. 27, 1941 in Klamath Falls to John and Millie "Joan" Riskus. Karen had a love of drawing, painting and writing poetry. Survivors include her sister, Janet Falls; niece, Rhonda Taylor; nephews Wally Kawaski, Randy Egan and Mark Egan. A Special Thanks and Blessing to April Kawaski for her love, care and compassion taking care of Karen in her final weeks, and to neighbors Merl and Carol Howland. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com

