Karen Lee Westhouse


1938 - 2019
Karen Lee Westhouse Obituary
Karen joined her husband on Sept. 22, 2019. She will be missed by family and friends. She leaves behind her children Laura Peterson (Dennis), James Westhouse (Jennie), Pamela Westhouse (Kent), and Mary Williams (Mark), four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. in Our Lady of Good Council Church in Dorris. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris. See www. rill.com for full obituary.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 3, 2019
