The most important thing to know about Karen Wilson is that she wasn't even supposed to be here.



Karen Wilson (nee Crescenzi) was born in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1948. As a child she was diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic lung condition, and was not expected to see her 25th birthday. Fortunately, for her family and the slice of humanity who would love her, Karen defied all expectations.



As a child Karen moved to Chemult, Ore. and attended Gilchrist High School. She married and lived in Norfolk, Va., Keno, Ore., Long Beach, Calif., San Diego, Calif., and ultimately back to Chemult, the place she always considered home.



Karen purchased the Wheel Cafe in 1979 and operated it successfully for 21 years before retiring, and in that period it became an iconic respite for loggers, tourists, truckers and everyone else traversing Highway 97. Karen's legendary fruit pies, sharp sense of humor and "That Good Coffee" made the Wheel as much a landmark as nearby Crater Lake.



She was a beloved and compassionate employer, with some working alongside her for decades. She provided local teens their first jobs, and gave many marginalized people (among the numerous characters a transient septuagenarian dishwasher who hopped off the Union Pacific railroad, an ex-convict cook, a transient gay man disowned by his family) the opportunity to get back on their feet and join a community. Among her innumerable admirable qualities, perhaps her greatest was her ability to see others as they could be, not as they had been. To work for Karen was to be part of her family, and to be part of her family meant dignity, opportunity, and love.



For the people of Chemult, an unincorporated town which rarely topped 300 full-time residents, the Wheel Cafe served as City Hall, Elk's Lodge, and Chamber of Commerce. Karen organized fundraisers and dances, published community cookbooks, organized Easter egg hunts and Christmas parades, and was a coordinator of the Chemult Sled Dog Races. In the 1970s, she started a Little League team for the combined children of Chemult, Beaver Marsh and Diamond Lake Junction, complete with milkshakes for players win or (mostly) lose. Karen was, through her generosity, intelligence and compassion, the pillar of the community.



She was a life-long animal lover, never without a beloved dog on her lap, and for the entirety of her life she would catch, spay and re-home stray cats and dogs. And as any newborn in the community swaddled in one of Karen's crocheted blankets could attest, she was a gifted and generous artisan.



All of her accomplishments as a mother, business owner and community figure were achieved while in a constant fight to breathe. In retirement, as her lung condition worsened, Karen worked with researchers at the University of Washington to better understand her condition, eventually qualifying for a double lung transplant. Unfortunately, despite six years waiting for the right donor, that call never came. Surrounded by her family, Karen Wilson passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 71.



Whether she helped raise you, or simply poured you a cup of coffee and slid you a slice of peach pie, to know Karen was to love her, and to be loved in return. With the time she wasn't even supposed to have, she raised a family, built a community, and left a legacy of goodness that will never be forgotten.



Karen is preceded in death by her brother Jim Crescenzi, her sister Celeste Shotts, her mother Madonna Crescenzi, and her niece Monica Crescenzi. She is survived by her boys Jack, Boyd and Darrin, their wives, Cari, Anne, Erin, her sister Jackie Williams, and her two grandchildren Jonny and Amanda.



Ever modest, Karen requested no formal memorial, but a barbecue in her honor will be held next year. Instead of flowers or donations, the family requests that if you are not an organ donor to please become one, and to encourage others to become donors as well. The family would like to thank hospice nurse Melissa and hospice counselor Alicia for their dedication and compassion during Karen's final months.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store