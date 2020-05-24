Or Copy this URL to Share

In 1950 she married Gale Collins and has four children, Gloria (Jim) Mozingo, of Idaho, Kim (John) Gray, of Washington, Dean (Susan) Collins, Klamath Falls, and David Collins of Oregon. Gale and Katherine had celebrated 69 years of marriage.



Katherine was devoted to her family and was always ready for an adventure. She loved to travel and spend time at the beach with her daughters and her sisters. She enjoyed fishing and hunting and time with her pets and her flowers. She was a long time member of the Eagles, and an enthusiastic member of Tops. Her friendships with her fellow Tops members were very special to her.



Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and three brothers, her father -in-law, mother-in-law and two brother-in-laws. Due to the virus, a private service will be held on May 28, 2020 and internment will be at Klamath Memorial Cemetery.



Contributions may be made to the

