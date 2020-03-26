Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Miller Obituary
Kathleen Rae Miller, 68, passed away on March 17, 2020. She was born June 29, 1951 to Henry and Geneva (Williamson) Caldwell, in Charleston, S.C.

The family moved to Klamath Falls in 1963, where Kathy attended Falcon Heights Jr High, and graduated from Henley High School in 1969. She married Jim Miller on August 12, 1972, and in 1973 received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from SOC. For many years, she taught fifth grade at Altamont School. Kathy received her Master of Arts in Counseling in 1990 from the University of San Francisco.

Over the past 30 years, Kathy battled mental health issues and deteriorating health. Through all of this, she continued have an unwavering faith. While living at Teresa's Home, she found an extended family that shared her faith and provided her a comfortable home. With this group, she continued to enjoy group activities, family outings, and other adventures.

Survivors include her husband Jim, son Donnie (Jen) Miller, grandchildren Addyson, Andrew and Amelia Miller, parents Henry Caldwell and Medora Wiltrout, brother Henry (Debbie) Caldwell, sister-in-law Terri Caldwell, nieces Bobbi Johnson, Tammy (Brett) Gaughan, and Heather Caldwell, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and special caretaker Patty Bodnar. She was proceeded in death by her mother Geneva Caldwell and brother Larry.

Private interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -