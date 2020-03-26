|
Kathleen Rae Miller, 68, passed away on March 17, 2020. She was born June 29, 1951 to Henry and Geneva (Williamson) Caldwell, in Charleston, S.C.
The family moved to Klamath Falls in 1963, where Kathy attended Falcon Heights Jr High, and graduated from Henley High School in 1969. She married Jim Miller on August 12, 1972, and in 1973 received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from SOC. For many years, she taught fifth grade at Altamont School. Kathy received her Master of Arts in Counseling in 1990 from the University of San Francisco.
Over the past 30 years, Kathy battled mental health issues and deteriorating health. Through all of this, she continued have an unwavering faith. While living at Teresa's Home, she found an extended family that shared her faith and provided her a comfortable home. With this group, she continued to enjoy group activities, family outings, and other adventures.
Survivors include her husband Jim, son Donnie (Jen) Miller, grandchildren Addyson, Andrew and Amelia Miller, parents Henry Caldwell and Medora Wiltrout, brother Henry (Debbie) Caldwell, sister-in-law Terri Caldwell, nieces Bobbi Johnson, Tammy (Brett) Gaughan, and Heather Caldwell, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and special caretaker Patty Bodnar. She was proceeded in death by her mother Geneva Caldwell and brother Larry.
Private interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 26, 2020