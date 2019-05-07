Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn Cheval Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn (Meador) Cheval

The daughter of Air Force parents, Kathryn (Kathy) Meador Cheval was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on 16th November 1963. Moving frequently in her early years Kathy developed a wanderlust that characterized her life. Graduating at age 17, she attended the U of O completing a B.S. in Education.



She taught in Germany, California and Oregon before returning to Western Oregon University to complete a M.S. with honours, and later a Ph.D. in Mathematics Education from Oregon State. Along the way she also earned a "Ham" radio license and her Private Pilot's license - and built an airplane!



She "eloped" with Andy Duncan in 1992 and they had a wonderfully romantic marriage in the Cook Islands. She spent the next 20 years living in Oregon and on Salt Spring Island in B.C., Canada but visiting the Cook Islands frequently.



Kathy was a teacher in Stayton, a Literacy and Mathematics consultant for the Linn Benton ESD and the Salem Keizer School District. Kathy believed that her role was to help children and teachers enjoy and excel in mathematics and she was always a hands-on, in the classroom advisor.



In 2012, sailing in a 39ft sloop, she was marooned on Palmerston Atoll in the South Pacific. She decided that, if life could be so tenuous, she needed to be where her heart was, and took up a position as the Mathematics Advisor for the Cook Islands Ministry of Education.



For six years she served the children and teachers of the many far flung, sun-kissed islands that make up the beautiful Cook Islands. Her warm, child-centred style and her enthusiasm to spend most of her time in the schools endeared her to the children and teachers who grew to love and respect her tremendous passion and dedication. Sadly, her days were cut short by cancer and she passed away peacefully, with Andy at her side, on 1st May 2019.



From Adele: Farewell my daughter, my Beloved Kathy. From Andy: Aere ra me tiare maori e vaine manea. Farewell my maori flower, my beautiful wife. Te Atua te Aroa.