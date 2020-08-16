Kathy Jo Howard of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully at her home on August 11, 2020 after a nearly three-year battle with cancer. A service will be held on August 22, 2020 at Klamath Christian Center's outdoor amphitheater at 10 a.m.



Kathy Jo Schmitt was born November 9, 1957 in Calendonia, Minn. to Florian and Dorothy Ann Schmitt. She was the oldest of seven children. She graduated as class Saluditorian from Mabel-Canton High School in 1975. She attended Rochester Community College graduating in 1977, receiving her Associates Degree in Nursing. She passed her boards to become a registered nurse in 1978. Shortly after, she began her nursing career at Merle West Medical Center in Klamath Falls. Her career at MWMC, now Sky Lakes Medical Center, spanned over 40 years and awarded her a 2017 Daisy Award.



On August 14, 1982, Kathy married the love of her life, Larry Howard, at Klamath Christian Center, where they remained members for the remainder of their lives. Together they had three children, Jeffrey, Julie and Joy. Among many things she enjoyed doing, Kathy enjoyed most of all gardening, cooking and traveling. Her favorite places to visit were the family farm in Minnesota, the Oregon coast, and as she phrased it "the most magical place on earth"- the Hawaiian Islands.



Nursing was not just a career for Kathy, it was her way of life. She always cared for people, sending cards on special occasions (she had a phenomenal memory for remembering special days) and unmatched hospitality.



She is survived by her son Jeffrey Howard and wife Rachel, daughter Julie Peterson and husband Tyson, daughter Joy Cummings and husband Ian, mother Dorothy Ann Schmitt, brothers David Schmitt, Robert Schmitt and Larry Schmitt, sister Patsy Sebben and husband Dan, brother-in-law Jim Ulrich and eight grandchildren, Jacob, Erik, Logan, Zayne, Gracee, Reuben, Janey and Michaela; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Howard, father Florian Schmitt, sister Janet Ulrich, brother Gary Schmitt and grandson Alex Kleiman.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Klamath Hospice or to the Sky Lakes Foundation in memory of Kathy Howard.



