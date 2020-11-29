1/
Kay Francis Gamble
1943 - 2020
Kay Gamble, 77, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2020. Kay was born July 20, 1943 in Alturas, Calif. before moving to Klamath Falls where she met her husband, raised her family, and lived for 61 years. Survivors include her husband, Eugene, her son Eugene, Jr. (Jene) Gamble of Klamath Falls, Ore., daughters Pamela (David) Havird of Medford, Ore., and Beverly (Daniel) Glaves of Fairbanks, Alaska, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. View the full obituary at Cascadecremations.com.

Published in Herald And News on Nov. 29, 2020.
