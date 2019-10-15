|
Longtime Alaskan Keith Fairchild passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on Oct. 11, 2019, in Spartanburg, S.C., surrounded by his loving family.
Keith is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Pat, their three children Sam (wife Erica, son James), Max (wife Sydney), and Colleen, his four siblings Jim (wife Linda), Gary (wife Debbie), Kathy, Donna (husband Rob), and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Aug. 24, 195,0 and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1968. He was immediately drafted into the Vietnam War, where he served his country in the Navy. He fought oversees for more than two years before the war ended. He was honored with a Purple Heart after being wounded in combat.
Following the war, Keith moved in 1972 to Alaska, where he became a true mountain man by mushing dogs and flying prop planes. Keith worked in the auto and oil industries throughout his career, retiring from CH2MHill in 2018.
Funeral service will take place on Oct. 18, 2019, beginning at noon to 3 p.m. in Hall, 2809 Avalon St. Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 15, 2019