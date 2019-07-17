Keneth L. "Ken" Kraft, 88, a retired master sergeant with the Montana Air National Guard, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at a local care facility in Great Falls., Mont.



A memorial service will be held in Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. with military honors provided by the Montana Air National Honor Guard to follow the service.



Ken was born on May 15, 1931, in Coulee, N.D., to Gladys (Johnson) and Elmer E. Kraft. He joined the MTANG in 1950 and was activated along with the rest of the squadron to active duty with the Air Force six months later for two years. He was sent first to Valdosta, Ga., then on to Victorville, Calif., where he was assigned as crew chief of a P-51 Mustang. In 1953, he returned to Great Falls to continue his 33-1/2 year career as an aircraft mechanic in the Hydraulics Shop on Gore Hill. He eventually became a shop chief and a section chief and was the head of five shops when he retired in 1986.



Ken was an expert auto mechanic and involved in stock car racing in the 1960s. He became interested in motorcycles and then snowmobiles and, when he and Sharon moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., after his retirement, he became involved with the snowmobile club there. He loved tinkering in his expansive garage and coming up with all kinds of gadgets and fixes for things around the shop and house.



Ken is survived by his wife Sharon; children David and Patti Kraft and Vicki (Kraft) and Dan Flanagan, all of Fort Shaw, Mont., and John Brady and Joy Anderson of Great Falls; nephews Eric Odegard of Anchorage, Alaska, and Phillip Odegard of Sun River, Mont.; three grandchildren Erin and Eileen Flanagan of Tamuning, Guam, Nick and Ashley Flanagan of Texas City, Texas, and Jenifer Kraft of Las Vegas, Nev. Ken had one sister Lorraine of Apache Junction, Ariz. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren.



His parents Gladys (Johnson) and Elmer E. Kraft, grandparents, sisters Hazel, Vivian, and Margret, and granddaughter Minton preceded him in death.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a veterans' .