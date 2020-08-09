Kenneth Eugene Rightmire, 83, passed away August 1, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was born in DeQueen, Ark. on May 14, 1937 to Edmond Rightmire and Dora (Wilbur) Rightmire. He graduated from DeQueen High School in 1957. He met his soon to be wife Sylvia, "Bobbie" Rightmire in 1959 and married a month later. They moved to Klamath Falls shortly after and had five children, Joyce Rightmire (deceased), Kathy Martinez (deceased), Toney Rightmire, Debbie Houle, Linda Harris and his son-in-law Josh Harris who he loved like one of his own and his grandchildren Kenneth Martinez, Angel Waters (deceased), Chris Houle, Danielle Houle, Dakota Riddle, Chloee Harris, Josh Rightmire and Joe Rightmire. He also had twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



Kenneth worked at Weyerhaeuser for 35 years and retired from Collins Products in 1999. His hobbies consisted of woodworking, reading and watching old westerns and going to the local stock car races. In his later years, he loved to take rides on his motorized scooter. Per family request, there will be no memorial services. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangement.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store