Kenneth E. Free Sr. was born on March 8, 1925, in Marthaville, La., to Emmett and Donie Ainsworth Free. He was the 10th of 11 children. He passed way on June 26, 2019, in Klamath Falls.



In 1943, Ken joined the Marine Corps. After basic training, he was sent to fight as a machine gunner at the Battle of Saipan in the Pacific Theater. Having caught malaria and was sent to the Marine Hospital in Klamath Falls. It was at this time Ken met LaVerne on a blind date and later married. Together, they had Ken Jr. and Linda. Their marriage ended in 1958.



With jobs scarce, Ken joined the Army Air Force in 1946 and was discharged in 1949. Coming back to Klamath Falls, he had a variety of jobs. One was falling timber with his father-in-law, then later with a friend in Boonville, Calif., where, to Ken's joy, he got to fall giant redwood trees.



After moving again to Klamath Falls, Ken was hired at the Klamath Falls Fire Department in 1956 and retired in 1985. He married Beulah Cox in 1960 and added her four children, David, Nancy, Carol and Richard, to his life.



After his retirement, Ken went on two missions trips with other Christian men to help build churches in Russia and England. In his younger years, he enjoyed old cars, gardening, camping, hunting, and carving walking sticks.



Survivors include his brother Marcell Free, children Ken Jr., Linda, Nancy, Carol, and Richard, 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to Pelican Pointe Assisted Living for the years of care given our father. Also to High Desert Hospice. You all were wonderful in dad's care and also taking care of me.



Ken's graveside service with military honors will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. Published in Herald And News on July 14, 2019