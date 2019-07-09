Kenneth Lee Buchanan, (Buck), 78, passed away Thursday June 13, 2019, at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore.



At his request, no service will be held.



Kenneth Lee Buchanan was born in Augusta County Virginia to Lewis Lee and Mary Bell Buchanan on Oct. 18, 1940. Kenneth served in the United States Air Force as a firefighter at Kingsley Air Force Base in Klamath Falls. Upon completion of his military obligation, Kenneth began working in the forests of Oregon as an equipment operator for a large logging firm. Kenneth finished the working time of his life as the owner and operator of the Division Street Market for 20 years, which was also located in Klamath Falls.



In Buck's time off from work, his passions were hunting, fishing and trapping in the mountains of Oregon. He was very good at all of them.



Kenneth is survived by his oldest sister, Shirley; two sons and their spouses, Bill and Cindy and Ron and Traci; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Although our time was too short, we had a great time and we will see you in Heaven. Published in Herald And News on July 9, 2019