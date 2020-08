Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Louis Young, 69, a resident of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away on August 9, 2020 at Providence Saint Vincent Medical Center, Portland, OR. Burial will be at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, OR. with Military honors at a yet to be determined date. Oregon Cremation Co. in Happy Valley, OR, is in charge of the arrangements.



