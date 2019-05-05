Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Chapman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth V. Chapman

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kenneth V. Chapman age 91, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Pelican Point Assisted Living with his family by his side. He will be missed by many.



He was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Bayard, Neb. to Grover and Anna Sarah Chapman. He was the youngest of eight children. In 1937 he moved to Merrill, Oregon with his family. On Aug. 2, 1950, he married the love of his life, Shirley A. Johnson, his best friend Melvin's sister, in Carson City, Nev. with Melvin attending. They had three children which he thought were the best children anyone could ask for. He was a very loving and tender hearted man who was always there to give a helping hand to anyone that needed it.



Ken worked as a potato shed supervisor most of his life. He ran the Malin Potato Co-Op for many years. He designed a lot of the machinery at the Co-Op. His boss called him a genius and asked him one day what would have happened to him if he had went on to college. Dads response was he would have been book smart with no common sense. He also worked at saw mills and as a mechanical engineer for Diamond Fruit Growers in Hood River, Ore. He was a jack of all trades. There was nothing he couldn't do, he was a perfectionist. He loved his 1953 Buick he had restored, it was his pride and joy.



He had six brothers, one dying as an infant and one sister. He was a jokester and loved playing tricks on people, especially his grandkids. He loved taking trips to the coast with his wife and daughters. He loved football and the Portland Trail Blazers.



He is survived by his children, Vicki Tomson, Cheryl (Jim) Pershall, of Klamath Falls; a son, Dean (Debbie) Chapman, Central Point; grandchildren, Rhonda (Steve) Heryford, Oregon City, Kevin Pershall, Klamath Falls, Keith Pershall, Klamath Falls, Stephanie Chapman (Andrew), Grants Pass, Sarah Chapman, Grants Pass; great-grandchildren, Kolby, Kameron, Kayla, Kelsey Pershall, Klamath Falls, Shelby, Megan, Bailey Heryford, Oregon City, Natalie Chapman, Grants Pass, Aliah Orcutt, Medford, Riley Chapman, Grants Pass.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, of 68 years; his parents, Grover and Anna Chapman; stepmother, Elizabeth Chapman; brothers Merlin Chapman, Rex Chapman, Ithel Chapman, Dwight Chapman, Dwayne (Buck) Chapman, Glenn Chapman and sister, Thelma Kildow.



At Ken's request cremation was by Davenports, there will be a private service for Dad and Mom at a later date. We would like to thank Pelican Pointe and High Dessert Hospice for all of the loving care they gave to our beloved Father, Grandpa, Papa, Great-Grandpa and Friend. Published in Herald And News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries