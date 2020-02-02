|
Kenton B. Colahan "Kent" passed away at home with loved ones by his side on Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 76 after a lengthy battle with prostrate cancer.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1944, in Klamath Falls and served in the Marine Corps during Vietnam, where he was stationed in Yuma, Ariz. After his military service, he went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from Oregon Institute of Technology in electrical engineering. In 1971, he married Barbara (Twohey) Colahan, his wife of 48 years. He spent a number of years working as a utilities manager for the City of Klamath Falls, O.I.T. and retired from South Suburban Sanitary District.
In retirement, he spent much of his time with his wife at the beach, helping out family and friends with projects, and visiting his grandchildren and grand-puppies. Kent dedicated many years to car clubs both here in the Klamath Basin and in the Rogue Valley.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Wayne Curry, grandchildren Nathan and Madison Curry, brother and Sister-In-law Keith and Linda Colahan, great-aunt Vieva Colahan, cousins Donna Ruch and Michael Colahan, and numerous friends who he considered family.
His life will be celebrated on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church at 601 Pine St. in Klamath Falls. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to Klamath Hospice in Kent's name.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 2, 2020