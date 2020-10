Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly Anne Pryor, 53 passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 at her residence in Klamath Falls, Ore. A Memorial Service will be held Monday October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Foothills Christian Fellowship, 6200 Church Hill Dr., Klamath Falls, Or. Arrangements are provided by O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel



