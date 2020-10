Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly Irene Mullins 65, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Ore. If anyone has next of kin information for Ms. Mullins, please call O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel at 541-884-3456. Thank you.



