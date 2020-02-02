|
"Miss Kitty" passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, in Klamath Falls.
She was born Anne Iva DeCristoforo in Sacramento, Calif., on Dec. 17, 1948. She grew up in East Sacramento, where she attended St. Mary's Elementary School and St. Francis High School. She received her first B.A. degree in psychology and the second B.A. in fashion design.
After college, she met and married Chuck Jackson. They raised sons Thomas and Richard and were blessed with four grandchildren.
She spent most of her career with the State of California, working at STRS, PERS, State Controller's, Aging, Social Services and CalTrans.
Miss Kitty always loved theater. Beginning at the age of 13, her first role was a townsperson in the Sacramento Eaglet Theater's "Oedipus Rex." She joined Light Opera Theater of Sacramento as a charter member and spent the next six years singing, dancing, and costuming. Having theater in her blood, when she retired she began to explore options at the Linkville Playhouse. Her first audition netted the role of Miss Clairee in Laura Allen's production of "Steel Magnolias." She received a Klammie for the role. Since then, she often volunteered and appeared in several productions for both the Linkville Playhouse and the Ross Ragland Theater. Her last role was in Barbara Dilaconi's production of "Our Town," playing Louella Soames.
Kitty is survived by husband Chuck, sons Thomas and Richard, and four grandchildren.
Her celebration of life will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, she has requested donations to either the Linkville Playhouse or the Ross Ragland Guild in her name.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 2, 2020