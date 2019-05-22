Resources More Obituaries for Kristin Gellner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kristin Gellner

1966 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kristin Ann Kallstrom-Gellner left us on April 23, 2019, to join her mother, grandmother, uncles and aunts in heaven. She was born March 24, 1966, to Russell and Thelma Kallstrom of Dorris, Calif.



She attended Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, and eventually went on to pharmacy school at Oregon State University where she received her degree. In the summer of 1990, she married Dan Gellner and they moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., where she took her first job as a pharmacist with Payless Drugs. In 2011, she took a trip to Paris with her daughter as part of a French class field trip. Having a wonderful time she vowed to one day return. In recent years she worked for Safeway, and most recently Albertsons in Klamath Falls. Kristin is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Briana and Max Majdecki; son, Jacob Gellner; brothers, Mike and Pat Kallstrom, and sister-in-laws, respectfully, Cyndi and Mari-Ann Kallstrom. She is preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Kallstrom; uncle, Clifford Skoog, and uncle and aunt Arnie and Mary Skoog. Her father, Russell, passed just days after on April 28, 2019. May they rest in peace together.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Herald And News on May 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.