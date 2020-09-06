1/
Kristopher Shawn Kazen
1985 - 2020
Kristopher Shawn Kazen, 35, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1985 in Waukegan, Ill. Survivors include his wife, Rashonda Kazen; father, Shawn Kazen, mother, Christina Cartwright; brothers, Nathan Kelley and Ray Havens, sisters, Starla Kazen and Cassandra McCain, grandmother, Barbara Daley, aunt, Cherri Cartwright. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E. Main St., Klamath Falls. The full obituary may be viewed at www.cascadecremations.com.

