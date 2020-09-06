Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Kristopher's life story with friends and family

Share Kristopher's life story with friends and family



Kristopher Shawn Kazen, 35, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1985 in Waukegan, Ill. Survivors include his wife, Rashonda Kazen; father, Shawn Kazen, mother, Christina Cartwright; brothers, Nathan Kelley and Ray Havens, sisters, Starla Kazen and Cassandra McCain, grandmother, Barbara Daley, aunt, Cherri Cartwright. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E. Main St., Klamath Falls. The full obituary may be viewed at www.cascadecremations.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store