Lafe Z Smith, 74, passed away on July 5, 2019.



Lafe was born Feb. 5, 1945, in Chicago, Ill., to Bill and Adele Smith. He graduated from South High School in Denver, Colo., where he was a member of the wrestling team. He attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., and Colorado State University in Fort Collins. While attending CSU, he met his wife Peggy Callahan. They were married on March 23, 1968, in Alturas, Calif.



When his draft number was called, he volunteered for the Army. After basic training Lafe was selected for Officer Candidate School, upon completion he was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a 2nd lieutenant. He then served in many positions including platoon leader, 1st Air Delta, 1st Battalion 12th Cavalry, Vietnam. He was awarded two Bronze Stars for Valor, a Bronze Star Meritorious Service, and a Purple Heart. He also served in the reserves before discharging with the rank of captain.



Lafe and Peggy lived in Colorado, where he owned a linen company before moving to Klamath Falls, in 1976 and taking over his uncle's linen company, Pacific Linen Supply. He owned and operated Pacific Linen for 32 years. However, work was not Lafe's passion. After settling on a small 80-acre sheep ranch with his wife and four children, Adele, Kathy, Raymon, and Kendra, Lafe started coaching wrestling and was active in the wrestling community from 1983 until his death.



Lafe's life was dedicated to helping children grow and making sure that there were ample opportunities for the youth in Klamath County. Lafe was on the Klamath County School District budget committee, 15 years. The Bonanza FFA advisory committee 29 years, and a 4-H leader in the Twin Valley community club for 44 years. Through these organizations Lafe found a way to support our community and encourage the growth of the children around him.



In honor of Lafe's memory the family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Lafe Z Smith Memorial Scholarship fund in an effort to continue Lafe's dedication to the youth of his community, at gofundme.com/lafe-z-smith-memorial-scholarship-fund.



A memorial service and BBQ will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Bonanza's Big Springs Park. Published in Herald And News on July 11, 2019