1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Larry Dean Bagley passed away on March 16, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family.



He was born on Sept. 17, 1946, to Darrel Bagley and Ruth "Rice" Long,in Wray, Colo. He grew up on the family ranch working cattle and farming. He graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1964 and excelled in football and rodeo. Due to a farming accident, Larry's Dad lost his hands so Larry gave up college to stay and run the family farm.



He married Eleen Burton and three children came of the marriage, Bobbi Jo, Steven Wayne and Amanda Jo.



Besides ranching, he owned a small dairy and started a trucking business. While trucking, he met the love of his life, Diane Nuhn, at the Port of Entry in Alpine, Wyo. They were married in June 1995. They lived in Klamath Falls, Ore., for 21 years. Larry continued trucking and helping his father ranch until his health began to fail.He then operated his trucking business from home. As his health deteriorated, he sold the trucks and moved to Jerome, Idaho, with Diane in April 2018.



He was preceded in death by a son, a daughter and his father. He is survived by wife Diane of Jerome, daughter Bobbi Jo (Marc) Kinnison of Twin Falls, Idaho, son Steven Wayne (Bethany) Bagley of La Center, Wash., Amanda Jo McLin of Bonanza, Ore., 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his mom and step-dad Ruth and Harry Long, mom Traudy Bagley and sister Diann (Jerry) Gregson, all of Salmon, Idaho. He will be greatly missed.



A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 4 p.m. in Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Larry's Memorial Webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.