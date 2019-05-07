Larry E. Blofsky born on Nov. 9, 1944 , to Ted Sr. and Vivian (Neely) Blofsky, a lifelong resident of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed unexpectedly on April 14, 2019, at the age of 74.



Larry was a 1962 Henley graduate and served in the National Guard. Most remember him as the delivery driver (Milk Man) with the infectious smile and laugh that told jokes and stories while working for Fluers, Meadow Bell, Crater Lake Creamery-Dairy Gold, and the Klamath County School District.



Larry was a dedicated, caring, and generous family man and friend who lived by "No News is Good News." He enjoyed being with family, working in his yard, and watching sports.



Larry is survived by his wife Donna (Cooper) Blofsky; daughter Paula (Jaymie) Overton; granddaughter Jacie Overton; brothers Ted Jr. (Jeanette), Chuck (Gloria), and Lonnie (Jerilyn); sister Cheryl (Larry) Edge; step-children Lisa (Roger) Easter and Brian Buckner; step-grandsons Austin, James, and Justin; and many nieces, nephews and "like-a-kids."



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ronnie and Brad Blofsky.



Per his wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to a local charity in his name. Published in Herald And News on May 7, 2019