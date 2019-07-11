Resources More Obituaries for Larry Howard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Howard

1947 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Larry was born on Aug. 2, 1947, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to Merlin and Elsie Howard. He passed away peacefully at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore., on July 7, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.



A memorial service for Larry will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m. in Klamath Christian Center in Klamath Falls. Larry graduated from Parkland High School in Winston-Salem in 1966 and then received an associate's degree in printing management from Forsyth Technical Institute. He then served in the United States Air Force for seven years and was stationed in Charleston, S.C., Germany and finally Klamath Falls before being honorably discharged in 1976.



On Aug. 14, 1982, he married Kathy Jo Schmitt. Together they had three children, Jeffrey, Julie and Joy. Larry retired from JC Penney after 20 years and later worked at Sky Lakes Medical Center as a pharmacy courier. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, painting, photography, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.



Over the years, Larry was a very involved member of Klamath Christian Center, singing on the worship team and was very instrumental in men's ministries there.



He was preceded in death by his grandson Alex, father Merlin, step-mother Sis and mother Elsie. Survivors include his wife Kathy, sister Linda Walser and husband Fred, son Jeffrey Howard and wife Rachel, Julie Peterson and husband Tyson, Joy Cummings and husband Ian. and eight grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Men's Ministry at Klamath Christian Center or Parkinson's Resources of Oregon or Klamath Hospice. Published in Herald And News on July 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.