Larry Lee Mitchell
Larry Lee Mitchell passed away from his home surrounded by loved ones into his eternal home with our Lord Jesus Sept 2, 2020. He was born June 25, 1947, near his grandparent's homestead in northern California. He was the son of Garrison Mitchell and Emma (Liskey) Mitchell and had brother Garrison Mitchell, all who preceded him in death. He leaves his loving wife, Beverly, stepchildren Rachel and Ryan (Kris) and sister Mary. Larry also leaves a special Aunt Phyllis and numerous cousins and nephews that he loved. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 1.p.m. at New Horizons Christian Fellowship. 1909 Homedale Road, Klamath Falls, Ore.

Published in Herald And News on Sep. 6, 2020.
