1/
Larry Phillips
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry J. Phillips, a resident of Klamath Falls, died September 8, 2020 in Roseburg, Ore. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at Klamath Memorial Park. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry was born in Lebanon, Ore., on June 15, 1954, to Almond and Mamie Phillips. He served in the U.S. Army, working as a heavy equipment operator. After his service ended, he began a career as a timber faller in the logging industry.

He was an avid outdoorsman, spending a lot of free time hunting and fishing.

Larry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Ricky and Heather Phillips; daughters Tamera and Cindi; brother Roger Phillips; sister and brother-law Geraldine and Jimmy Wolfe; and companion Shellie Baker.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Klamath Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved