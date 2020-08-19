Laura June Springer joined Her husband in the Lords house July 23, 2020 on Leonard's birthday. June was born on Nov, 17, 1929 in Coquille Ore. in the house her mother and grandfather were born in. She moved to Klamath Falls in the 1930s and went to school here.



June met her husband at the Corner Store at 7th and Main. They were married in Reno, Nev. on Oct 9, 1948. She worked many jobs in the Basin and raised her four children in Klamath Falls.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years , daughter Nora Jean, parents Russell and Edith Duncan, and aunt Theda Jones. She is survived by her children; Deanna M. Leip , Leni C. Roper (Rusty), Russell Dean Springer (Kathleen) and Nanette D Gardener, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. and her lifelong friend Berdene Tuter.



Services were held on July 25, 2020 in Roseburg Ore. by the Eastern Stars Chapter where she was a member. Future services will be held at their hunting cabin in northeastern Oregon.



