Lauren Lanai Heidi Cantrell, 19, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on July 18, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 10, at Running Y Ranch Resort followed by a celebration BBQ dinner at Round Lake Ranch.
Lauren was born in Klamath Falls on May 30, 2000, to Tim Cantrell and Channon Robinson.
She was an avid lover of everything outdoors. She spent her elementary and high school years playing competitive soccer and playing on the varsity soccer team at Cascade Christian High School; her team made the state playoffs every year and was the recipient of the prestigious Tin Man Award. This honor is only given to one team in Oregon that exemplifies the most heart, dedication, and determination.
One of the great highlights of Lauren's life was showing her love and compassion for others. Her empathy for children led her to volunteer her time to Basin United Soccer Club as a referee for many games. She loved raising and showing 4-H steers and lending a guiding hand to younger children as a Junior Beef Leader for the Rouge Cattle Club. With a passion for music, Lauren was an active member of the Youth Worship Group and enjoyed serving as a volunteer Patient Transport Assistant at Asante. Working as a counselor for the Royal Family Kids Camp brought her much joy.
During the summer, Lauren worked several years for her grandparents at the Crater Lake Trolley. She loved every minute of her time at Crater Lake and it was said she could run the whole show alone, if needed. She also enjoyed downhill skiing, track and field, and speech/debate. Lauren was attending Central Oregon Community College in Bend and had been recently accepted at OSU-Cascades to obtain a degree in kinesiology to become a physical therapist. She loved any opportunity to help others and to show off her creative side.
Lauren's compassion, drive, and infectious smile has left an everlasting love burning in each one of us fortunate enough to know and love her. She was a sweet, loving girl and will be forever missed. She was a joy to be around and her laughter will not soon be forgotten.
Lauren is survived by her parents Timothy Cantrell, Klamath Falls and Channon and Eric Petersen of Central Point; grandparents Richard and Diana Bowman of Myrtle Creek, Marvin and Kay Cantrell of Klamath Falls, Jim and Sandy Robinson of Keno and Larry and Glenda Petersen of Prineville, Ore.; great-grandmother Louise Jones of Klamath Falls; as well as numerous aunts uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her aunt Heidi Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lauren Cantrell Memorial Scholarship Fund at First Community Credit Union, 3737 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 6, 2019