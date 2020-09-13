Lavina "Pearl" Johnson was born Dec. 22, 1934 to Clarence Herman Moore and Mae Myrtle Punch in Merrill, Ore. She passed way Sept. 8, 2020 in Salem, Ore.



She grew up just south on a farm in Tulelake, Calif. surrounded by potatoes, wheat, hay and cattle. Pearl graduated from Tulelake High School and attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. Being active in music from a young age, Pearl became very accomplished with the piano, playing regularly in Tulelake Presbyterian Church. She later with a group of friends met Earle Neal Johnson who was attending OTI college and later graduated Cum Laude. Pearl and Earle fell in love and happily wed each other just before Earle enlisted in the U.S.A.F. and were stationed in France during the Korean War. After returning home from duty, they settled on a homestead, west of Salem.



Pearl often got lost in her world of music, mostly behind her piano, even sharing her story in the Statesman Journal of her father surprising her with a new piano as a girl. Playing for her church family, many weddings and during the holidays, creating many fond memories that will live on with her family. Pearl and Earle were both very active in their community, quick to donate their time and abilities to different organizations and events including the local Grange, Right to Life Committee, West Salem Baptist Church, the Lioness Club, and Polk County Fair, where she got to display her talents in the kitchen as well as textiles alongside her daughter, Teresa Bacon.



Pearl is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Howard and Cecil Moore, along with her loving husband, Earle Neal Johnson, and her daughter, Teresa Bacon. She is survived by her two sons Michael and Edward Johnson. Grandchildren: Tosha(Heath) Ferrando, Donni Johnson, Jed Johnson, Diane Johnson, Samantha(John) Davila, Abigail Johnson, Hannah(Brian) Allbee, Jacob Johnson. Great-grandchildren: Blake and Maci Ferrando, Hunter Dean, Ezekiel and Caitlyn Allbee. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She loved her family dearly, she will be missed in this life.



A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday September 19 at Dallas Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St.- Dallas, OR 97338 - In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Union Gospel Mission.



