Leland Dean Young, 72, of Klamath Falls, Ore. succumbed to COPD in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family and close friend on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Leland was born Sept 9, 1947 in Klamath Falls.



He was the son of the late Fredrick C. Young and Mildred L (Hines) Young. He graduated from Bonanza High School in 1965. He married Florence Andrews on May 5, 1968 and began working for OC&E Railroad and Burlington Northern Railroad until he retired in 2004. During his time with the Railroad he earned numerous safety awards.Leland enjoyed spending time in nature camping, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He liked doing these activities with his wife and sons. He took advantage of these times to teach his sons, especially in leading a 4H archery club.



His personal hobbies included woodworking and photography. He always had a project going and a camera in his hands at any event or gathering. Mr. Young attended the ALEF-Tav fellowship every Shabbath and Holy days of Abba Father in the building on Meadows Road in Sam's Valley. Sharon Bonney and Matt, members spoke at his grave side service. Matt and his two Son's did the Bible readings.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years Florence Young: His two sons; Ryan Young and his wife Kristy Young; Nathaniel Dean Young; sister Marylin A. Young, and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Leland was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to many.



