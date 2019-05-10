Lena Joachim, born Feb. 26, 1936, passed peacefully at home May 6, 2019.



She is survived by her loving husband, Paul (Red) Joachim; sister, seven children, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Born to Albert and Martha Cox in Spiral, Okla., she was the youngest of seven children.



She was always a hard worker and a magnificent cook in her home as well as her cafe.



She married Paul Joachim 21 years ago, moving to her new home in Klamath Falls, Ore.



She and Red loved to travel including a trip to Colorado Springs to attend their grandson's graduation from the Air Force Academy. They loved to fish, hunt, and spent two summers in Alaska, sharing many wonderful memories together.



She is now watching over us in heaven while instructing all the proper way things should be done. Lena Jewel Joachim you are so loved and missed by all of us.



Donations in her memory may be sent to Klamath Hospice. Published in Herald And News on May 10, 2019