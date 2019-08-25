|
Lena was born to Julius and Lena Oss on Sept. 7, 1922, in Klamath Falls, Ore. and was married to Gail V. Webb for 71 years before his passing in 2013.
Lena is survived by her children Randy Webb of Eugene, Ore., Penelope Rosterolla of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Pam Clement of Naples, Fla., along with along with nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters and one granddaughter.
Lena grew up during the depression, helping the family out by selling eggs, fruit and vegetables grown on her family farm located in the city limits of Klamath Falls.
After graduating from Klamath Union High School, Lena married her high school sweetheart Gail and went to work for Boeing before his tour with the Navy during World War II. After the war, both returned to Klamath Falls, where Lena worked at AT&T as a telephone operator for 30 years before retiring.
Lena enjoyed being active, raising three children, painting her home, babysitting her great-grandchildren and being active in church. After Gail retired and sold his insurance company (Webb-Wilson Ins.), they bought a motorhome and traveled all over North America with a few Caribbean cruises mixed in to satisfy their travel lust. After driving the motorhome became too much of a burden, Gail and Lena bought a house in Arizona, where they spent the winters with dear friends. Later, when travel to Arizona was not possible, Lena and Gail spent their remaining time at Crystal Terrace, where Lena passed peacefully with her children and family at her side.
A memorial service will be held in Zion Lutheran Church, 1025 High St., Klamath Falls, on Sept. 7, 2019, (Lena's birthday) at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow. Please send any contributions in memory of Lena to Zion Lutheran Church.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 25, 2019