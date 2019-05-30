Home

Lenora Denzil Moore, 90 years young, passed away on May 20, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1928, in Lead Hill, Ark.

Lenora married Arlie A. Moore on June 4, 1946, in Reno, Nev. She was employed with the Southern Pacific Railroad for three years during World War II. She next worked a Ganong's Variety Store for a couple of years, then remained a homemaker for the rest of her days, enjoying spending her life with family and friends.

For the past eight years, Marcia R. Allen was Lenora's guardian and caregiver. She also had a very dear friend, Lois Revis, throughout her life since their teenage years.

Lenora was preceded in death by her father and mother Dewey and Delva Thurman, husband Arlie A. Moore, brother Don Thurman, sister Neva McIlwain and nephew Craig E. Allen.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
Published in Herald And News on May 30, 2019
