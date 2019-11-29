|
Leona Row, 96, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was born in Redbluff, Calif., on July 24, 1923, to Leon and Maude Redhead, one of seven children.
She moved to Klamath Falls and graduated from Klamath Union High School, while working as an usherette at the Pine Tree theatre. She moved her way up to district manager of all the local movie theaters, until retiring after 47 years.
She married the love of her life, Arthur "Jack" Row on Dec. 6, 1944, and they had one daughter, Connie (Row) Lambert.
Leona is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Vern) Lambert; grandkids, Doug (Michelle) Lambert, Lindy (Tom) Fitzgibbon, and Kylee (Jeff) Landry; great-grandkids, Melanie, Dale, Wyatt, Zach, Riley, Macey, Bentley, and Adley; sister, Pat Strop, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per the family's request, a private service will be held. Arrangements have been made with Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, OR, 97601, 541-883-3458.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 29, 2019