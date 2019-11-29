Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd
2680 Memorial Drive
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 883-3458
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Row
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Louise (Redhead) Row


1923 - 2019
Send Flowers
Leona Louise (Redhead) Row Obituary
Leona Row, 96, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was born in Redbluff, Calif., on July 24, 1923, to Leon and Maude Redhead, one of seven children.

She moved to Klamath Falls and graduated from Klamath Union High School, while working as an usherette at the Pine Tree theatre. She moved her way up to district manager of all the local movie theaters, until retiring after 47 years.

She married the love of her life, Arthur "Jack" Row on Dec. 6, 1944, and they had one daughter, Connie (Row) Lambert.

Leona is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Vern) Lambert; grandkids, Doug (Michelle) Lambert, Lindy (Tom) Fitzgibbon, and Kylee (Jeff) Landry; great-grandkids, Melanie, Dale, Wyatt, Zach, Riley, Macey, Bentley, and Adley; sister, Pat Strop, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per the family's request, a private service will be held. Arrangements have been made with Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, OR, 97601, 541-883-3458.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -