Leroy "Ton" Jackson Jr., 61, died on Feb. 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by friends and family.



Ton was born on May 18, 1957, in Klamath Falls, Ore.



He was preceded in death by his father Leroy Jackson Sr. and his mother Catherine Wright Jackson.



After graduating from Klamath Union High School, Ton continued his education in Bend, where he got his associate's degree in forestry. Not one to settle, he was motivated enough to attend Oregon Institute of Technology, where he received his bachelor's degree in radiology before attending Portland State University, where he received his master's degree in public health administration.



He is survived by the love of his life Sharon Jackson and his eight children Channon and son-in-law Alie Joseph, Calvin Jackson, Brandon Jackson and daughter-in-law Sheila Saltenberger, Krystal and son-in-law Chad Jackson, Mike Totten and daughter-in-law Brittany Peterson, Ashley and son-in-law Jarred Lester, Joe Totten, and Justin Jackson; his sisters Barbara, Janice, Darcy Miller and Nancy "Pepper" Marino; his brothers Romaine "Smokey" Miller and Kenny Jackson; his sisters-in-law Janice Totten and Reanne Jackson; his brothers-in-law Allen Wilson and Paul M. Sandoval; and his mother and father-in-law Paul and Rose Sandoval. Ton took great pride and joy in his grandchildren Jaxson, Ryder, Autumn, Katelyn, Gavin, Laken, Rylee, Liam, Kinley, and Dallas, who said "Papa can breathe now."



Ton enjoyed a good friendly bet in taking people's money (also, it should be noted that he still owes his brother Kenny $20). Ton loved life and the outdoors, spending much of his time hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved music and watching both UFC fights and boxing. Ton's family and friends will always remember him for his infectious smile, compassionate spirit and his kind, loving heart. A special thanks to his buddy Scott Hall for being there until the end. He loved you very much.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Goos Olgi Gowa Community Center, 35601 Choke Cherry Way, Chiloquin, OR 97624, at 11 a.m. Published in Herald And News on Feb. 8, 2019