Lesa Kay Duckett, age 57, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home in Sutherlin, Ore., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lesa was born on Aug. 16, 1962 in Roseburg, Ore., to Norman and Bonnie Aikins. She was a 1980 graduate of Riddle High School. Lesa worked for Klamath Family Head Start as a preschool teacher and family educator for 27 years. She was a very compassionate and quick-witted person. Her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother to her nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Bonnie. She is survived by her four children A.J. and Tiffany Duckett and their children Isabella and Ryan of Vancouver, Wash., Jason and Sirena Duckett and their children Easton and Delilah of Keizer, Ore., Brooke and Jared Rainwater and their children Layton and Emersyn of Riddle, and Kyle and Ashlee Duckett and their children Landon, Kaden, and Maci. Lesa is also survived by her brother David Aikins and sister Jenny McKay.
Those who would like to join us in celebrating Lesa's life, there will be a potluck in First Baptist Church in Riddle on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 7, 2020