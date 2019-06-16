Resources More Obituaries for Leslie DeHaven Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leslie DeHaven

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leslie A. DeHaven, 80, of Terre Haute passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Union Hospital. He was born on Dec. 26, 1938, to Roy Oscar DeHaven and Gladys Frances (Weatherby) DeHaven.



Leslie is survived by a granddaughter Tatiana Bazzano (Joe); daughter Heidi Martin (Sean); sons Allan Taylor (Diane) and Leslie A. DeHaven Jr. (Christi); sisters Kathy Moore and Darlene Welihan; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one fur-granddog Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Claudia DeHaven, sisters Joyce Ross and Marilyn Vargas, and brothers Jerry DeHaven and Al Dunlap.



Leslie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing on the Oregon Coast. His favorite places were Fish Lake and Miller Lake. He enjoyed being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also his fur-grandson. Most importantly, was keeping his beloved Claudia's memory alive.



DeBaun Springhill Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.debaunfuneralhomes.com Published in Herald And News on June 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries