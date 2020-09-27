Or Copy this URL to Share

Leslie "Dale" Jones, 84, of Bly, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 14, 2020. Dale was born on September 3, 1936, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Earle and Nellie (Pflughaupt) Jones. Survivors include his brothers Ronald Jones and James Jones; daughter Carrie (Howard) McFayden, son Donald (Lisa) Jones, daughter Janice (Michael)Efird; stepson Clinton Sewing, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be on October 10th, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. at the Paul Melsness Fire Hall, Bly, Oregon. View the obituary at www.cascadecremations.com

