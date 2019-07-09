Resources More Obituaries for Lester Tucker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lester Tucker

1930 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Lester James Tucker died on June 29, 2019, at age 88.



He was born in Scoby, Mont., to Lida E. Tucker and Laura Z. (Lepley) Tucker. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1948. He married Lois Marie Tucker in November 1951, in Stockton, Calif. They raised three sons and numerous foster children in Klamath Falls, Ore. Les served in the Navy from 1950 to 1955 and retired from their Service Master franchise after 30 years in 1995.



Les enjoyed working with leather and wood and playing the fiddle as a member of Old-Time Fiddlers. Frequenting leadership roles at church, he loved to study theology.



Survivors include his wife Lois of 67 years, sons Danny (Joyce) Tucker, Dennis (Melanie) Tucker, and Duane (Cora) Tucker, three grandsons, and three great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at Klamath County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building 2, July 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., including fiddle music, sharing memories, and a potluck. Donations may be made in Les' honor to Klamath Hospice or Child Evangelism Fellowship.