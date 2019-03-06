Levi James Ditmore, 26, of Merrill, Ore., died on Feb. 23, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a single car rollover motor vehicle accident on Spring Lake Road out of Klamath Falls, Ore.



He was born on Feb. 10, 1993, in Redmond, Ore., the son of Scott Ditmore and Crista Fisher. He attended Merrill Elementary School and graduated in 2011 from Lost River High School. He participated in baseball, basketball, football and track and was one of the go-to guys to work the HS sound systems at multiple events. He also briefly attended Linn-Benton Community College, where he majored in socializing, at which he excelled.



He was always a motivated, hard worker from managing his imaginary "workers" as a toddler to selling walnuts/pecans at the Merrill Farmers Market at the ripe age of 9 or 10 with his little red wagon and his Grandma Betty's help onto mowing lawns for local neighbors in his teens. As an adult, he was employed with Kerns Irrigation, Lithia Eugene as a car salesman, Brenner's Furniture Eugene selling high-end furnishings, farming with one of his best friends Heston Gallup and most recently for Circle C Marketing and Cheyne Brothers in Malin, Ore. He loved to work, almost as much as he loved to play! Levi was also an excellent golfer, a skill honed by his Grandpa Dean and Grandma Audrey and enjoyed with the rest of the Ditmore Clan.



He is survived by his mother Crista Fisher, fathers Scott Ditmore (wife Vicki) and Kenny Scronce, his sister Amanda (Sergio) and brother Chris (Nicole). He also leaves behind his grandparents Liz and Gary Gibney and Betty Scronce, nieces Lillian and Aubree, nephews Bronx, Landen, and Ulisses, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and their littles. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Dean and Audrey Ditmore, Bill Fisher Sr., and Joe Scronce and Uncles Mark Ditmore and Bill Fisher Jr.



Levi also leaves behind a loving community of wonderful friends who over the years became family and his family wants to thank them for helping to raise Levi to be the amazing man that we all were blessed to know and love.



There will be a celebration of life potluck on March 30 at noon in Civic Center in Merrill. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Donations For Levi Ditmore, at Umpqua Bank Acct #3959294236, which will be used to cover expenses with the remainder donated to an entity yet to be determined by the family. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 6, 2019