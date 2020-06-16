Lillian Manning

On Friday June 12, 2020, Lillian Violette Manning, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 89. A visitation will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 19, from 3-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Laki Cemetery.



Lillian was born on July 15, 1930 in Klamath Falls, Ore. to John M. and Mary (Cotman) Matney. She graduated from Henley High School. On Nov. 10, 1951 she married Donald Robert Manning in Reno Nev. They raised three sons and two daughters. Lillian farmed alongside her husband growing potatoes, hay, and grains. They were also cattle ranchers for several years.



Lillian was a talented seamstress. Her favorite hobbies included crocheting, knitting and quilting. She lovingly made each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren a quilt. She also loved spending time growing flowers in her garden. Her grandchildren were a central part of her life after the loss of her husband.



Lillian is survived by son Robert Manning (Donna), daughters Sherri Jackson and Sandi Wampler (Scott); grandchildren Greg Manning (Melissa), Jamie Jackson, Ralph Manning, Sarah Iams (Bryan), Tyler Wampler (Andrea), Donald Manning II (Ashley) and Mandie Tier (Mike); great-grandchildren Jade Jackson, Brianna Manning, AJ Manning, Clayton Iams, Kessa Iams, Dahlia Tier, Indy Manning and Rae Manning; brother Paul Matney(Sue), sister Shirley Breazeale (Bobby); brothers-in-law Robert Hodges, Richard Nelson and Elroy Krueger; daugher-in-law Sherri Boyd; numerous nieces and nephews.



Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Donald Robert Manning; sons Donald Henry Manning, and Ronald Manning; son-in-law David Jackson; parents John and Mary Matney; brother Jackie; and sisters Elizabeth Krueger, Eleanor Nelson, and Stella Hodges.



